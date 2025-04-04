Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Twin Cities will see a couple of colder days before next warm-up hits

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from April 4, 2025
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from April 4, 2025 03:41

Temperatures will take some dives over the next few days, but warmer days are in sight.

Friday will be cloudy, with highs close to 50 in the Twin Cities. A weak cold front will bring light rain and snow chances overnight, mainly in western Minnesota.

Sunshine returns on Saturday, but highs will cool into the lower 40s. Sunday will be warmer, but then light precipitation and the coldest air of the week will arrive heading into Monday.

Warmer temperatures will return later in the week, with highs in the 60s possible.

Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames-1.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.