Twin Cities will see a couple of colder days before next warm-up hits

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from April 4, 2025

Temperatures will take some dives over the next few days, but warmer days are in sight.

Friday will be cloudy, with highs close to 50 in the Twin Cities. A weak cold front will bring light rain and snow chances overnight, mainly in western Minnesota.

Sunshine returns on Saturday, but highs will cool into the lower 40s. Sunday will be warmer, but then light precipitation and the coldest air of the week will arrive heading into Monday.

Warmer temperatures will return later in the week, with highs in the 60s possible.