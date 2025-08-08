Watch CBS News
Storm risk early Friday in parts of Minnesota, with dangerous heat to follow

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist.
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

Strong to severe storms are possible early Friday morning across central and eastern Minnesota with damaging wind risk. 

A line of storms is pushing into the Red River Valley with a severe thunderstorm watch for northwestern Minnesota until 7 a.m.  

WCCO

A heat advisory is in effect Friday afternoon for the Twin Cities metro with heat indices near 100 degrees. Humidity will be oppressive with dewpoints in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Friday night into Saturday morning could bring another severe storm complex.

A late summer pattern takes over next week with seasonable temperatures and scattered storm chances.

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

