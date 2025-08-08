Storm risk early Friday in parts of Minnesota, with dangerous heat to follow
Strong to severe storms are possible early Friday morning across central and eastern Minnesota with damaging wind risk.
A line of storms is pushing into the Red River Valley with a severe thunderstorm watch for northwestern Minnesota until 7 a.m.
A heat advisory is in effect Friday afternoon for the Twin Cities metro with heat indices near 100 degrees. Humidity will be oppressive with dewpoints in the mid-to-upper 70s.
Friday night into Saturday morning could bring another severe storm complex.
A late summer pattern takes over next week with seasonable temperatures and scattered storm chances.