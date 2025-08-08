Storm risk early Friday in parts of Minnesota, with dangerous heat to follow

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report on Aug. 8, 2025

Strong to severe storms are possible early Friday morning across central and eastern Minnesota with damaging wind risk.

A line of storms is pushing into the Red River Valley with a severe thunderstorm watch for northwestern Minnesota until 7 a.m.

WCCO

A heat advisory is in effect Friday afternoon for the Twin Cities metro with heat indices near 100 degrees. Humidity will be oppressive with dewpoints in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Friday night into Saturday morning could bring another severe storm complex.

A late summer pattern takes over next week with seasonable temperatures and scattered storm chances.