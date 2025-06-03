Air quality alert continues in Minnesota, but improvements in sight

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from June 3, 2025

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from June 3, 2025

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from June 3, 2025

An air quality alert remains in effect Tuesday for most of Minnesota, though conditions should improve throughout the day.

The alert was prompted by smoke from Canadian wildfires and is set to run through noon on Wednesday. A NEXT Weather Alert is also in effect due to the air quality.

WCCO

The Arrowhead, eastern Minnesota, the Twin Cities and south central areas of the state are expected to see unhealthy air quality on Tuesday. The air will be unhealthy for sensitive groups in the rest of southern Minnesota, as well as central areas of the state.

Minnesota Pollution Control Agency

According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, cleaner air will move in from northwest to southeast throughout Tuesday and Wednesday. By Thursday, air quality across the state should fall below concerning levels.

Air quality aside, scattered showers are possible in the morning Tuesday and will clear by the afternoon. Highs will top out in the 60s.

Sunshine will return on Wednesday as temperatures climb into the upper 70s. Thursday will be even warmer, with a mix of sun and clouds and a slight chance for isolated showers.

Things dry out on Friday before more rain arrives over the weekend.

How to prevent exposure to hazardous air

The smoke from the wildfires is essentially poisoning the air in Minnesota and neighboring North Dakota, Wisconsin and Michigan.

A recent health study out of New York's Mount Sinai Hospital found matter from wildfire smoke can have health effects up to three months.

"It's this higher concentration that you're breathing kind of overwhelms your body and can lead to health issues that we kind of expect from air pollution," said Peter DeCarlo, environmental health and engineering professor at Johns Hopkins University.

Minnesotans may need to prepare for another summer of smoke, like what the state experienced in 2023. Experts say it's possible the state could also have to deal with wildfire smoke from out west

The National Weather Service says rain will likely help bring smoke down closer to the ground. Exposure to this air brings symptoms including itchy eyes, sore throats and headaches. People are advised to avoid spending prolonged amounts of time outdoors, and consider wearing a well-fitting N-95 mask.

"It can be hazardous to your health, especially people who are especially sensitive to things like that," said National Weather Service meteorologist Melissa Dye. "People with asthma, elderly, children."

Motorists are also advised to consider reducing trips. If you have to drive, recirculate the air in your vehicle to reduce exposure to harmful particulate matter.