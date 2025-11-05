Minnesota Vikings' Levi Drake Rodriguez earns weekly special teams award from NFL for blocked field goal

A key field goal block late in the Minnesota Vikings' stunning upset of the Detroit Lions earned Levi Drake Rodriguez an NFL award.

The league announced Wednesday Rodriguez is the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

His block came midway through the fourth quarter, with the Vikings leading the Lions 24-17. Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers returned the blocked kick to the Lions' 26-yard line, and with about 3 1/2 minutes left, Will Reichard extended the Vikings' lead to 27-17, ultimately providing the winning margin.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell called the block a "critical, critical play in the game."

Rodriguez, a 2024 seventh-round draft pick, played a season-low 11 defensive snaps in Detroit, but made his presence felt in that phase, too. He logged his first career sack, taking down Lions quarterback Jared Goff for a six-yard loss in the first quarter.

Save for a pair of key penalties, the Vikings' special teams unit had a good day overall in Detroit. Reichard was 3/3 on field goals and 2/2 on extra points. Myles Price had a 61-yard kickoff return early, and returned another for a touchdown in the third quarter, though it was called back by penalty.

The Vikings, now 4-4, take on the Baltimore Ravens at home on Sunday in quarterback J.J. McCarthy's fourth career start.