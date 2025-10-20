Racial slurs directed at Vikings CB Isaiah Rodgers after Eagles game, team says

The Minnesota Vikings said they're "disgusted" by racial slurs they say were directed at cornerback Isaiah Rodgers following Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The team released a statement on social media on Monday afternoon that said:

"We are disgusted by the racial slurs directed at Isaiah Rodgers following yesterday's game. As we have said previously, there simply is no room for racist words or actions in sports or society. We support Isaiah and all players who, unfortunately, experience this type of ignorant and prejudicial behavior far too often, and we ask our fans to continue to fight to eliminate racism."

Kevin Seifert with ESPN said Rodgers posted a screenshot on Instagram showing multiple messages that included the N-word.

Seifert said that another message from a social media user said "ur worse than Hitler." The individual who wrote the message later apologized.

Rodgers in a post on X said, "Racism is real," and, "Thats not even the worst Ive seen."

Racism is real 😂😂 keep football , football. Thats not even the worst Ive Seen.

Stay solid or stay silent

"F A N S"

Fake Applause, No Support

Or

Faithful And Never Switching



Pick a side and stay on it ! — Isaiah Rodgers Sr. (@rodgers_isaiah) October 20, 2025

Rodgers said in a reply to his post that the slurs were "some of the most racist comments" he'd ever seen since entering the league.

The Vikings lost to the Eagles on Sunday in Minneapolis by a score of 28-22.