Minnesota Vikings narrowly beat Detroit Lions 27-24; J.J. McCarthy throws for 2 TDs

J.J. McCarthy threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score in his return from an ankle injury, leading the Minnesota Vikings to a 27-24 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

McCarthy sealed the victory by throwing a 16-yard pass to Jalen Nailor on third-and-5 from the Minnesota 28, a play that allowed Minnesota to run out the clock.

McCarthy, who led Michigan to the 2023 national championship, was 14 of 25 for 143 yards. He threw both of his scoring passes in the first quarter, connecting with Justin Jefferson from 10 yards out and T.J. Hockenson from 7 yards. He threw an interception on a ball that was ripped away from his intended receiver.

McCarthy ran for a 9-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter, giving the Vikings a 24-14 lead.

The Vikings (4-4) had lost two straight and three of four, but bounced back behind their second-year quarterback, who had missed the previous five games.

The Lions went 3 for 3 on fourth down, converting the third time with Jared Goff's 17-yard pass to Sam LaPorta early in the fourth quarter. They lined up to go for it on fourth-and-5 on the same drive and got a first down on a neutral-zone infraction by Jonathan Greenard.

Detroit ended up settling for a field-goal attempt, and it got blocked by Levi Drake Rodriguez. Isaiah Rodgers returned it 33 yards to set up Will Reichard's 20-yard field goal. That proved to be a critical score because Goff threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Jameson Williams on the ensuing possession.

Lions coach Dan Campbell opted to kick off and use timeouts, hoping to get the ball back, but McCarthy's clutch throw ended those hopes.

Goff was 25 of 37 for 284 yards with two touchdowns. LaPorta had 97 yards receiving and a score, and Amon-Ra St. Brown had 97 yards on nine catches. Jahmyr Gibbs was held to 25 yards rushing on nine carries and 3 yards on 3 receptions.

Injuries

Vikings: RB Aaron Jones had a shoulder injury after gaining 78 yards on nine carries and 20 yards on two catches. FB C.J. Ham (hand) and CB Jeff Okudah (concussion) were inactive and OLB Andrew Van Ginkel (neck) returned from injury.

Lions: G Tate Ratledge (shoulder) was injured and the team's other starting guard, Christian Mahogany, was carted off with a knee injury midway through the fourth quarter. CB Kerby Joseph (knee) was inactive.

Up next

Vikings: Host Baltimore next Sunday night.

Lions: At Washington next Sunday.

Note: The above video first aired on Oct. 31, 2025.