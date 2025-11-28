Minnesota Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy out with concussion for game vs. Seattle Seahawks

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy has not cleared the league's concussion protocol and will miss Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell said Friday that former Minnesota Gopher Max Brosmer, an undrafted rookie, will start in Seattle.

McCarthy reported symptoms on the trip home from the team's loss to the Green Bay Packers and subsequently entered the protocol. While he returned to practice in a limited capacity, he has not yet been cleared to play.

McCarthy completed just 12 passes against the Packers, totaling 87 yards and two interceptions. He was sacked five times.

This will mark the 23rd game McCarthy has missed in his career due to injury, out of a possible 29.

Brosmer's first career start will come against perhaps the best defense the Vikings have faced all year. The Seahawks have allowed the seventh-fewest points and sixth-fewest yards in the league. Only three teams have more sacks than Seattle.

Veteran backup Carson Wentz is on injured reserve after starting five games while McCarthy dealt with his own injury earlier in the season. O'Connell said John Wolford will be elevated from the practice squad to back up Brosmer. Desmond Ridder is also on the practice squad.

Rookie guard Donovan Jackson will also miss Sunday's game, the team said. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw, pass rusher Jonathan Greenard, safeties Theo Jackson and Josh Metellus and defensive tackle Jalen Redmond are all listed as questionable.