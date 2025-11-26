McCarthy still in concussion protocol, limited in practice for Vikings with status for week unclear

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy remained in the concussion protocol on Wednesday, doing well enough for limited participation in practice but still uncertain to play this weekend.

McCarthy was cleared to take part in individual drills but not full-team work, coach Kevin O'Connell said. Rookie Max Brosmer was running the first-team offense in preparation for potentially his first career start. The struggling Vikings (4-7) play at Seattle on Sunday.

NFL policy prohibits players in the concussion protocol from conducting media interviews. The Vikings did not make Brosmer available to reporters on Wednesday, preferring to wait until after their practice on Friday once their starter for the game is clear.

"As far as a zero hour, I don't necessarily know if we're looking at it like that," O'Connell said. "But you do want to take into account what has his preparation been like, what has the practice week been like with what he's able to do, while also knowing that ultimately this is not a hand or an ankle or anything like that. We're talking about his head."

McCarthy reported symptoms during the team's flight home from Green Bay last weekend, a 22-6 loss during which the second-year player — who has only six career starts because of injuries — struggled again with accuracy and timing.

"We're still not in a place to declare anything yet, just kind of listening to where it's at right now and where it could get to," O'Connell said. "We're obviously going to be smart, both for what's best for our team and what's best most importantly for J.J."

Whoever starts at quarterback might not have the full offensive line in front of him. After fielding the entire starting five against the Packers for the first time all season, left tackle Christian Darrisaw (foot) and left guard Donovan Jackson (ankle) departed the game with injuries. Neither player was practicing on Wednesday.

Both have a chance to play on Sunday, O'Connell said, but Jackson in particular will have to "improve from where he's at right now" from a soreness standpoint.