How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers game for NFL Week 12

The Minnesota Vikings (4-6) take on the Green Bay Packers (6-3-1) at Lambeau Field in Wisconsin in Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. There are several ways fans can watch and stream the NFC North matchup.

This is the first time the teams will meet this season. The Vikings have won both of their divisional road matchups so far, but lost to the Chicago Bears at home last weekend. The Packers have played just one game in the NFC North, earning a win over the Detroit Lions at Lambeau in the season opener.

As it has been for much of the season, the major storyline will be the play of J.J. McCarthy. The young quarterback has looked overmatched for most of his time on the field, though he's shown occasional flashes of brilliance, including a late-game, go-ahead drive near the end of last week's game. Though the Vikings' defense has looked formidable of late, if the offense keeps sputtering, it will be hard for them to stay competitive.

The Packers are also looking for some offensive stability. Before last week's 27-20 road win over the New York Giants, they scored 13 and 7 points, respectively, in back-to-back home games.

Green Bay currently sits second in the NFC North, behind the Bears. The Vikings rank last.

How can you watch the Vikings vs. the Packers on cable?

FOX will carry the game locally. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 23.

Where can you stream the Vikings vs. the Packers?

Fans can stream Sunday's Vikings-Packers game on NFL+.

Vikings vs. Packers history

Minnesota is 59-65-3 all-time against Green Bay. Since head coach Kevin O'Connell took over in 2022, the Vikings are 4-2 against the Packers.

Who is predicted to win: Vikings vs. Packers?

The Packers are 6.5-point favorites to win in Week 12, according to CBS Sports.

What is the Vikings' schedule for the rest of the 2025 NFL season?

Here's Minnesota's path the rest of the way through 2025:

Week 13: Vikings at Seahawks, Nov. 30 at 3:05 p.m.

Week 14: Vikings vs. Commanders, Dec. 7 at 12 p.m.

Week 15: Vikings at Cowboys, Dec. 14 at 7:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 16: Vikings at Giants, Dec. 21 at 12 p.m.

Week 17: Vikings vs. Lions, 3:30 p.m. (Christmas Day)

Week 18: Vikings vs. Packers, TBD

What is the Packers' schedule for the rest of the 2025 NFL season?

Here is the rest of Chicago's 2025 schedule:

Week 13: Packers at Lions, Nov. 27 at 12 p.m. (Thanksgiving)

Week 14: Packers vs. Bears, Dec. 7 at 3:25 p.m.

Week 15: Packers at Broncos, Dec. 14 at 3:25 p.m.

Week 16: Packers at Bears, TBD

Week 17: Packers vs. Ravens, TBD

Week 18: Packers at Vikings, TBD