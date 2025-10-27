Minnesota Vikings QB Carson Wentz placed on injured reserve

The Minnesota Vikings (3-4) have placed quarterback Carson Wentz on injured reserve.

The team announced the move on Monday, four days after Wentz was sacked five times in a 37-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He wore a brace on his left, non-throwing shoulder during the game.

ESPN's Adam Schefter said Wentz will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery.

The veteran quarterback has been dealing with the injury since Week 5, when Minnesota faced the Cleveland Browns in London. Coach Kevin O'Connell said Wentz was feeling "pretty sore" after the 21-17 win.

Minnesota went 2-3 with Wentz under center. He played in place of rookie J.J. McCarthy, who missed the last five games due to an ankle sprain he suffered against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2. O'Connell said on Friday he "feels positive" about where McCarthy is in his recovery.

Wentz was drafted No. 2 overall in 2016 by the Philadelphia Eagles, who beat the Vikings 28-22 on Oct. 19.

The Vikings play in an NFC North battle against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for noon.