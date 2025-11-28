Who is Max Brosmer, Minnesota Vikings' starting QB vs. Seattle Seahawks?

With starter J.J. McCarthy in the league's concussion protocol, the Minnesota Vikings will have a new quarterback against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell announced on Friday Max Brosmer will start against Seattle.

Here's everything you need to know about the Vikings quarterback.

Where did Brosmer play in college?

Brosmer, 24, played his senior season at the University of Minnesota, making him something of a hometown hero for the Vikings.

In that 2024 season, Brosmer completed 66.5% of his passes for 2,828 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also had five rushing touchdowns. The Gophers went 8-5 under his watch.

Before transferring to the Gophers, Brosmer played five years at New Hampshire.

How did Brosmer become a Viking?

Brosmer went undrafted in April. The Vikings signed him as a free agent, and he made the 53-man roster out of training camp. He beat out veteran QBs Brett Rypien and Sam Howell to earn his roster spot.

How did Brosmer end up as McCarthy's backup?

The former Gopher started the season as the third-string quarterback, behind McCarthy and veteran Carson Wentz. When McCarthy suffered an ankle injury earlier this season, Wentz became the starter and Brosmer his backup. Then, Wentz suffered a season-ending injury as McCarthy returned, holding Brosmer in that backup spot.

Does Brosmer have any NFL experience?

Brosmer has thrown passes in two NFL games, both blowouts. In the Vikings' 48-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, he completed 2 of 4 passes for 29 yards. About a month later, he relieved Wentz in the team's 37-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, completing 3 of 4 passes for 13 yards.

What was Brosmer's draft profile?

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein projected Brosmer as a sixth- or seventh-round draft pick, calling him a "confident, cerebral quarterback with average traits."

Zierlein praised Brosmer's anticipatory throwing and quick release, but said he lacked mobility and needed to work on his ball placement.

What have the Vikings said about Brosmer?

After announcing McCarthy was in the concussion protocol, head coach Kevin O'Connell said the staff has "a lot of confidence in Max."

"Playing in some of those games, playing against the Titans' first-team unit in that preseason game defensively and moving the team and getting the ball out and seeing things at a veteran level type of eye progression," O'Connell said.

Offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said Brosmer is "a football guy."

"Always been prepared, knowing that he could be the next guy, in in one play," Phillips said. "He's all about it, he's going to grind, he's going to ask questions, he's going to go through — every snap that someone else has taken, he's behind the huddle, reading the play out loud, going through his sequence of where he would be looking, where he'd be throwing the football. All the things you want from a young player trying to prepare to play."

Who will be Brosmer's backup on Sunday?

O'Connell said veteran John Wolford will be elevated from the practice squad to back up Brosmer. Desmond Ridder is also on the practice squad.

Could Brosmer take the starting job from McCarthy?

McCarthy has struggled mightily in his six NFL starts. He's completed just 54.1% of his passes for 929 yards, six touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He has the third-most picks in the league despite playing only half the games this season. He also has one of the highest sack percentages in the league.

The Vikings invested a top-10 pick in McCarthy, so he'll likely get another crack at the starting job. That said, if Brosmer lights up Seattle's defense — one of the best in the league — or even just operates the offense more efficiently than McCarthy, it will at least prompt some uncomfortable conversations among the Vikings' brass.

While McCarthy has shown flashes here and there, he's been nowhere near consistent enough to make the Vikings think he's a franchise quarterback. If Brosmer can steady the ship, the team will have to at least consider a more long-term QB change.