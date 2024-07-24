Who's next in line for a new contract from the Minnesota Vikings?

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings have spent this offseason rebuilding their defense and solidifying their offense.

They went on a spending spree for defensive coordinator Brian Flores in free agency, adding pass rushers Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel, linebacker Blake Cashman and cornerback Shaq Griffin. They also added edge rusher Dallas Turner in the first round of the NFL draft.

On the offensive side, they signed superstar receiver Justin Jefferson to a massive contract extension and gave franchise left tackle Christian Darrisaw a deal of his own. Then, of course, there is what could end up being the most impactful move of all: Drafting quarterback J.J. McCarthy with the 10th overall pick in April.

Taken in context with the departure of QB Kirk Cousins, last year's extension of T.J. Hockenson and the clearing of plenty of veteran contracts over the last couple of years, it's clear the Vikings are building for the future. So who's next on the list?

To be frank, there aren't many players on the roster right now due for new contracts, either due to age, their play or other factors. Let's zero in on three players who could be next in line for a new contract in Minnesota, starting with the most likely.

Cam Bynum

The 26-year-old Bynum is under contract for another season, but the Vikings may want to get ahead of the curve on extending a player who has steadily improved throughout his career.

After playing just 21% of defensive snaps in his rookie season, Bynum played nearly every snap over the past two. Last year, he had two interceptions, nine passes defended and three forced fumbles. He's a player Flores can move all over the field and, an aging Harrison Smith aside, is the most solid presence in the secondary. With Smith close to the end of his career and 2022 first-round pick Lewis Cine looking like a nonfactor, Bynum could be the captain of the Vikings' secondary for years to come.

Josh Metellus

Like Bynum, Metellus, 26, is listed as a safety, but he's a true roamer for Flores. He has lined up at safety, linebacker, defensive end, in the slot and basically anywhere else the Vikings could think to put him.

His playing time skyrocketed last year under Flores, going from playing 22% of snaps the year before to 94%. It led to 2.5 sacks, 116 tackles, an interception and four forced fumbles.

The Vikings extended Metellus just last season, but they may want to lock him up to a longer deal if his versatility proves sustainable.

Ed Ingram

Ingram won't be eligible for an extension until after this season, but if the Vikings are seeking continuity on the offensive line, he could be next after Darrisaw.

While Ingram's play has been up-and-down, the Vikings have been hungry for interior help for years. Ingram isn't a star, but they could decide year-to-year consistency on the line is a better path forward than taking shots in the draft.

Ingram's future will largely depend on his play this year. If he can improve and become an average or above average starter, the Vikings would likely be happy to pay him.

Other players worth mentioning

Cine, mentioned above, has fallen well below the Vikings' expectations when they took him 32nd overall in 2022. Part of that is due to injury, but even as he recovered last year, he remained way down on the depth chart. He's eligible for an extension after this season, but it's hard to see the Vikings giving him a new deal barring a big leap.

Harrison Phillips has a year left on his deal, and while he hasn't been stellar, he's basically the only viable defensive tackle the Vikings have. He's 28 years old, so any extension would likely be short-term while the Vikings seek a replacement.

Cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. has a lot in common with Phillips — he's entering the last year of his deal and he's the only real standout in his position group. The Vikings' cornerback room is grim, and locking down Murphy would at least give them one solid starter.