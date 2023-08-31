Vikings extend tight end T.J. Hockenson

The Athletic ranks NFL venues: Where does U.S. Bank Stadium land?

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings have locked up one of their most important offensive players for the foreseeable future.

The team announced Thursday it has agreed to terms on a multi-year contract extension with tight end T.J. Hockenson. The exact terms of the deal were not announced.

The Vikings traded for Hockenson midseason last year, and he rewarded them with 60 catches for 519 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games. Hockenson's 60 catches in that time span were second only to the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce. Also, for the full 2022 season, only Kelce bettered Hockenson's catch and yardage totals among tight ends.

In the absence of true No. 2 wide receiver last season, Hockenson effectively served as quarterback Kirk Cousins' second safety valve after star receiver Justin Jefferson.

Hockenson, 26, was a top 10 pick by the Detroit Lions in the 2019 draft.

Jefferson is also eligible for a contract extension and is likely the next priority for the Vikings.