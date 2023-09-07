Vikings reportedly extend backup safety, special teamer Josh Metellus
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly extending backup safety Josh Metellus, also a core special teamer.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Vikings and Metellus have agreed on a two-year extension worth up to $13 million, with $6 million guaranteed.
Metellus was a sixth round pick by the Vikings in 2020 out of Michigan. He made his first three career starts at safety last season and snatched his first interception.
Metellus plays most of his snaps on special teams, but with new defensive coordinator Brian Flores expected to run some more exotic packages, including three-safety looks, he should see more playing time on defense this year.
