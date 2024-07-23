Vikings, OT Christian Darrisaw agree to 4-year contract extension worth up to $113 million

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings and Christian Darrisaw agreed on a four-year contract extension reportedly worth up to $113 million, the team announced on Tuesday.

Darrisaw was drafted by the Vikings during the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Since joining the league, he has started 39 of the 41 games he has played.

The contract includes $77 million guaranteed.

Darrisaw ended his second season as the second-highest graded tackle, according to Pro Football Focus.

The new contract keeps Darrisaw with the Vikings through the 2029 season.