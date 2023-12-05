Vikings nominate defensive lineman Harrison Phillips for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

EAGAN, Minn. — Veteran defensive lineman Harrison Phillips is the Minnesota Vikings' pick for the 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

On Tuesday morning, the team officially announced the nomination, saying the award is "considered the league's most prestigious honor." The award recognizes NFL players who not only show excellence on the field, but also impact lives and communities outside of the game.

Vikings owner and president Mark Wilf says the team is proud of Phillips and his wife for their "immediate impact" in the Twin Cities area.

"With his work through Harrison's Playmakers and with many local organizations, Harrison is an incredible role model to his teammates and pushes those around him to serve and inspire others," Wilf said. "We appreciate his endless dedication to our community and are thrilled to nominate him for this prestigious honor."

Members of Phillips' foundation, Harrison's Playmakers, surprised him with the news at an event Monday.

"It is very humbling to be selected as the Vikings 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee," said Phillips. "The support my teammates have shown since beginning my foundation's work in Minnesota is remarkable. Blessed is an understatement. On a team filled with so many guys doing so many good things in their communities, for them to give me their vote means so much. To represent the Vikings organization, Harrison's Playmakers, including individuals with developmental differences and special needs, and of course the great state of Minnesota with this nomination is truly an honor."

Harrison's Playmakers is a foundation that aims to make a difference in those who have developmental differences and special needs. Phillips created a Minnesota chapter of the foundation after signing with the Vikings in March 2022. He was nominated for the same award in both 2020 and 2021 during his time with the Buffalo Bills.

Phillips will wear a helmet decal throughout the season in recognition of the nomination.

The winner of the Walter Payton award will be announced during NFL Honors, which will air on CBS on Thursday, Feb. 8.