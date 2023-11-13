Wife of Minnesota Vikings safety Cam Bynum finally watches him play after receiving visa

MINNEAPOLIS — For the first time since he donned a Minnesota Vikings uniform, safety Cam Bynum's wife was able to watch him play in person.

Lalaine Bynum has been living in the Philippines and just recently received her U.S. visa. Cam Bynum put out a call earlier in the season for help in getting his wife's visa approved.

On Sunday, Lalaine Bynum was on the sideline to watch her husband and the Vikings take on the New Orleans Saints.

Cam Bynum's wife Lalaine is on the sidelines to watch her husband play today. She just received her visa to enter the US, and this is the first time she's been able to watch Cam play in person. 💜 @Cambeezy_ pic.twitter.com/26SCKWWyMU — NFL (@NFL) November 12, 2023

"We made it out here. It's a movie," Cam Bynum said in a video posted to social media. "Thanks to y'all, wife is here. All glory to God, now let's go ball, baby."

The Vikings did indeed ball, winning 27-19, thanks in part to two late interceptions from the defense. Bynum had an interception called back after review earlier in the game.

Cam Bynum has two interceptions, 57 tackles and half a sack in his third season. His call for help came after a two-interception performance in a win over the San Francisco 49ers that earned him the NFC Defensive Player of the Week award. The safety joined the Vikings as a fourth round pick out of Cal in 2021.

Lalaine Bynum's arrival couldn't have come at a better time. The Vikings are on a five-game winning streak and rank second the NFC North. Emergency quarterback addition Joshua Dobbs is playing excellent football and star wide receiver Justin Jefferson is on the verge of returning from injury. Best of all, Bynum and the defense are rounding into form after a questionable start to the season.