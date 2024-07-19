Minnesota Vikings, first-round QB J.J. McCarthy reportedly agree to rookie contract

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings' presumed quarterback of the future is reportedly signing a four-year contract with the team.

On Friday morning, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that J.J. McCarthy, the Vikings' No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, is signing a fully guaranteed, four-year contract with the team. Schefter says the contract is worth nearly $22 million, with a $12.7 million signing bonus. There's also a fifth-year option.

The Vikings have yet to officially announce the signing.

McCarthy, 21, is coming off a national championship win with Michigan, but he didn't have to do much as a passer to get there. He threw for just 2,991 yards, 22 touchdowns and four interceptions all season.

EAGAN, MN - MAY 10: Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) walks to the podium during Minnesota Vikings Rookie Camp on May 10, 2024, at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, MN. Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

His NFL.com scouting profile notes a lot of intangibles — "He is confident and seems to have the ability to take slights and digest it as competitive fuel" — but does highlight concerns about his physical ability.

"McCarthy should continue to improve as a passer, but he fails to stand out in many of the areas that tend to be predictive of top-level success in the NFL," the profile reads.

Kirk Cousins, the Vikings' starter for the past six seasons, signed with the Atlanta Falcons in free agency earlier this offseason. Minnesota signed Sam Darnold to a one-year deal after Cousins walked.

Darnold is expected to start for most, if not all, of the season while McCarthy develops.

McCarthy wasn't the only first-round player selected by the Vikings in the latest draft. Minnesota traded with the Jacksonville Jaguars from pick No. 23 to No. 17, selecting edge rusher Dallas Turner. Turner played for Alabama and was the 2023 SEC Defensive Player of the Year.