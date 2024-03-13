Kirk Cousins says goodbye to Minnesota Vikings: "It was a privilege"

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins bid a formal farewell to his fans, coaches and teammates Wednesday as he heads to the Atlanta Falcons.

In the farewell video, Cousins said it's a "bittersweet" day for him. Later in the day, Cousins is expected to officially sign a contract with the Falcons, which will end his tenure as a Viking.

"First of all, thank you to the tremendous teammates, coaches, support staff, management and ownership of the Minnesota Vikings for the way that they have come alongside me and supported me," Cousins said. "Quarterback really doesn't have a chance without great people around him."

Cousins has been under center for Minnesota's offense for the last six seasons.

"It was a privilege to quarterback the Minnesota Vikings and a privilege that brought much responsibility," Cousins said.

Cousins also shared his gratitude for Vikings fans.

"Thank you to the people in Minnesota, the people of the Twin Cities and the people who we did life with on a daily basis around our great state of Minnesota," he said. "Just want to say thank you. You meant so much to my family. And as a result of your impact, Minnesota will always hold a special place in the hearts of me and my family."

Cousins signed off by saying "thank you and God bless."

Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings waves to fans as he leaves the field after a 31-17 win over the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Adam Bettcher / Getty Images



Both Cousins and the Vikings expressed interest in a new deal this offseason, but the two sides couldn't come to an agreement. On Monday, Cousins' agent announced that the QB will sign a four-year deal with the Falcons.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero later reported that sources tell him the deal is a $180 million contract, with $100 million guaranteed. That means he'll make an average of $45 million per year.

General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah released a statement not long after reports of Cousins' departure, saying "Kirk holds a special place in Vikings history" and that the team wishes him and his family "all the best."

In his six years with the Vikings, Cousins averaged nearly 3,900 yards, 28.5 touchdowns and 9.2 interceptions per season. He is third in franchise history in passing yardage and second in passing touchdowns. Despite impressive stats throughout his career in Minnesota, he was only able to help secure one playoff win for the team in 2020.

The Vikings have since reportedly come to an agreement with free agent QB Sam Darnold to bring him here on a one-year deal. The 26-year-old has thrown 63 touchdowns and 56 interceptions in his career.