Vikings' safety Lewis Cine talks rehab process, binge-watching 9 seasons of "Naruto"

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings safety Lewis Cine, who suffered a serious leg injury early last season, is revealing insights on how he's tackling the rehab process. Part of it: watching a lot of anime.

On Monday, the team's first-round pick in last year's NFL draft addressed the media, saying his rehab is a "progression" and something he has to take a day at a time.

"Rehab is a grueling process," Cine said. "Sometimes it sucks. Motivation is not enough. It's about self-discipline to be OK with just getting a little bit better day in and day out."

Cine also tipped his hat to his teammates and family for being in his corner.

He also credited a certain source of entertainment for keeping him driven.

"I watched a lot of anime. Anime really helps with that," Cine said. "I binge-watched nine seasons of 'Naruto,' 'Baki,' what next? 'One-Punch Man.' There's a whole lot. I felt like that helped my mindset and getting ready for rehab."

Meanwhile, Cine says he's not going "full load" in workouts and is waiting for the training staff - and his body - to give him the thumbs up to go. For now, he says he's just doing the right things at the moment to be ready for the regular season. 

First published on April 17, 2023 / 1:42 PM

