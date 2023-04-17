Vikings' safety Lewis Cine talks rehab process, binge-watching 9 seasons of "Naruto"

EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings safety Lewis Cine, who suffered a serious leg injury early last season, is revealing insights on how he's tackling the rehab process. Part of it: watching a lot of anime.

On Monday, the team's first-round pick in last year's NFL draft addressed the media, saying his rehab is a "progression" and something he has to take a day at a time.

"Rehab is a grueling process," Cine said. "Sometimes it sucks. Motivation is not enough. It's about self-discipline to be OK with just getting a little bit better day in and day out."

.@LewisCine shares the mindset that has helped him in his recovery process. pic.twitter.com/frKSQQGgxl — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) April 17, 2023

Cine also tipped his hat to his teammates and family for being in his corner.

RELATED: Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine undergoes successful surgery in London

He also credited a certain source of entertainment for keeping him driven.

"I watched a lot of anime. Anime really helps with that," Cine said. "I binge-watched nine seasons of 'Naruto,' 'Baki,' what next? 'One-Punch Man.' There's a whole lot. I felt like that helped my mindset and getting ready for rehab."

Meanwhile, Cine says he's not going "full load" in workouts and is waiting for the training staff - and his body - to give him the thumbs up to go. For now, he says he's just doing the right things at the moment to be ready for the regular season.