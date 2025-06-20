How Target Field is working to keep Twins fans cool amid this weekend's extreme heat

The Minnesota Twins will be taking on the Brewers in the extreme heat this weekend.

With forecasted highs into the mid-90s both days, keeping cool will be top of mind for many. Early morning or late evening will be the best bet for any outdoor exercise.

However, the Twins won't have that luxury, as they're set to play right in the middle of the afternoon.

"It's going to be a hot one, but you know what, we're equipped for it. We're ready and we're going to keep our fans cool and comfortable throughout the weekend," said Matt Hodson, director of business communications with the Twins.

Hodson says they'll have more than 10 refillable water stations in the park, along with four air conditioned restaurants, and several cooling stations. It's all in an effort to keep fans safe and hydrated.

Fans can bring in a sealed 32-ounce container of water, or an empty plastic-style sport water bottle.

"For this weekend only, we're gonna relax that a little bit," said Hodson. "If you wanna bring in a sealed Gatorade or Powerade, something to help you replenish, please feel free to do so."

Since Target Field opened in 2010, they've only had 34 games with a first pitch temperatures at or above 90 degrees. The hottest game for the Twins at Target Field was on July 16, 2012 against the Orioles when it was 97 degrees at first pitch.

"We'll also have our guest services staff, especially looking out for folks that may be looking like they're struggling with the heat, and be equipped to remove them and put them someplace to cool them down and get them the resources that they need," Hodson said.

No matter what your plans are this weekend, if you'll be outside, wear loose, light clothing, and seek shade when possible. Be sure to also check on your elder family and neighbors.

