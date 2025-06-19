Extreme heat is heading for Minnesota this weekend. Here's what you need to know

Minnesota will experience the first heatwave of the summer this weekend as sweltering heat and humidity settle in.

The National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat warning from Saturday at noon until Sunday at 9 p.m for the Twin Cities on south. Northern Minnesota is under an extreme heat warning.

The NWS says the Plains and the Midwest region will see the "hottest temperatures of the season." The heat is then expected to persist across the Ohio Valley and move towards the East Coast, where it will stay for several days.

In Minnesota, the feels-like temperatures could enter into the triple digits from St. Cloud on south on Satuday. Sunday, the feels-like temperature for the Twin Cities will hover around 99 degrees. A NEXT Weather Alert is in effect for both weekend days.

There won't be any overnight relief from the extreme heat, according to NEXT Weather meteorologists. The forecast low for Saturday night is 79 degrees, which would shatter a 1923 record of 75 degrees.

The NWS rates heat risk on a scale of zero to four, with four being the most extreme. Over the weekend, most of central and southern Minnesota will see a category three rating, which indicates that the heat will affect anyone without effective cooling or adequate hydration. Lengthy outdoor activities could also be dangerous, the NWS says.

The hot weather is fueled in part by moisture blown north from the Gulf of Mexico.

To stay cool, experts encourage people to limit time in direct sunlight and drink plenty of water. Cranking the AC could mean big electric bills, so Xcel Energy encourages Minnesotans to clean out the AC filter and running dishwashers and washing machines at night.

