Wolves left wanting after postseason exit, but ready to build around "top-5 player" Anthony Edwards

For the first time since 2023, the Minnesota Timberwolves are watching the Western Conference finals from home.

The team got bounced in the second round by superhuman Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, who lead the penultimate playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder 1-0. Wolves President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly knows chasing those two teams — likely for years to come — will require creativity on his team's part.

"I think the equation changes when you see the two teams playing in the Western Conference finals and you see how good they are," Connelly said in his postseason news conference Tuesday.

While he doesn't see this season as a total failure, he knows the team needs to evolve, whether by internal or external means, to compete for a championship.

"We have to be realistic about what we have, which is way more good than bad, but know that we're not good enough right now," Connelly said.

As soon as the buzzer sounded on the Wolves' season, speculation about offseason moves began. A trade for Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, or a point guard like Kyrie Irving of the Dallas Mavericks or Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies? Connelly, though, isn't convinced the Wolves need to take a major swing to get to the next gear.

"I think we have a pretty good core, I like our sub-26 core," Connelly said. "While it's certainly we're not happy with how the season ended, we don't want to be dismissive of a lot of positive things that happened."

That next step could come from the development of guys already on the roster, Connelly believes, whether that's young centers Joan Beringer and Rocco Zikarsky playing meaningful minutes, Jaden McDaniels and Terrence Shannon Jr. fully unlocking their offensive toolboxes or Anthony Edwards continuing to ascend to superstardom.

"I think if we can't improve internally, then we don't have the right people in the building, so I think we have to hold these guys to unbelievably high standards," he said.

That starts with Edwards, whom Connelly called "a top-five player, clearly."

"We hold Ant to such a high bar. The reason he's elite is he's obviously a superhuman offensive player, but we think he has the same ability on the defensive end," Connelly said.

McDaniels has "a whole nother place he can get to, and we're confident he'll get there next year," Connelly said. Beringer is "going to be a really impactful piece moving forward."

"He is a sponge and he's a workaholic and he has physical tools you can't teach and he has instincts that are instinctual," Connelly said. "We think his future's unbelievably bright."

The Wolves are also "optimistic that we'll get something done there" with impending free agent Ayo Dosunmu, Connelly said. Minnesota acquired him from the Chicago Bulls at the trade deadline, and while his play was as inconsistent as the rest of the team's, he often provided needed speed and physicality on the offensive end.

One thing Connelly does seem certain about: his head coach, Chris Finch.

"He was masterful, I think, in that Denver series," he said. "We're not here without Finchy, the playoff success we've had. So I'm just thankful that he's a partner and thankful that he's our head coach."

And though the Wolves are seemingly happy with their lot, Connelly won't rule out that aforementioned swing if the opportunity arises.

"I'd rather get fired for trying than sit here and just be in job survival mode," he said. "We're not going to have a blind appetite for risk just because. But until you win it all, I think you just gotta keep playing hands."