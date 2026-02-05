Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly trade for Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu

The Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly adding a guard ahead of the trade deadline.

The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski reported the Wolves are sending Rob Dillingham, Leonard Miller and four second-round picks to the Chicago Bulls for Ayo Dosunmu. Julian Phillips is also heading to Minnesota.

Dosunmu, 26, is shooting 45.1% from three this season and averaging 15 points a game. The Bulls drafted him in the second round in 2021.

Dillingham, the Wolves' first-rounder in 2024, hasn't panned out as the planned point guard of the future. He was averaging just 9.3 minutes a game off the bench and shooting 33.3% from the field.

Miller and Phillips were bench pieces on their respective teams.

Guard depth has been an issue for the Wolves all season, with 38-year-old Mike Conley — who was traded to the Bulls earlier this week, then traded again to the Charlotte Hornets — finally showing signs of his age and no legitimate options behind him. Bones Hyland has shown sparks offensively, but is a liability on the defensive end.

The Wolves were rumored to be pursuing Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, but the Dosunmu deal likely precludes a deal for the former two-time MVP.