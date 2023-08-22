Minnesota State Fair vendors prepare for first day amid brutal heat

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- From the Ferris wheel to the food to the newly-stocked fish at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources pavilion, things are heating up at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

"Yeah it's crunch time," St. Paul State Fish Hatchery Manager Genevieve Furtner said. "These next few days are go, go, go."

"Just getting ready for the surge," Minnesota State Fair Contractor Daniel Prida said.

On top of a grueling schedule, those setting up for the Minnesota State Fair are also dealing with brutal heat Tuesday.

"We're staying hydrated," Prida said. "Pretty much what you gotta do in times like this where it's super hot outside."

It was a busy morning at the Minnesota DNR booth as fish were getting loaded into their new home, a display pond at the exhibit. But the triple-digit temperatures weren't bothering them.

"Lucky for the fish, they shouldn't feel too much of an impact," Furtner said. "The water here is well water, and it's always 53 degrees. So, they are always good and ready to go."

Unfortunately, the people setting up at the fairgrounds weren't as lucky, and had to find ways to stay safe and cool.

"Everyone here is staying hydrated, going inside when we can to cool off for a few minutes, but mostly working throughout the day," Prida said.

Over at the Peg, employees had cooling neck wraps and water misters to keep cool.

"And we have cars that have air conditioning, so they can take a break and cool off in the cars," Barb Auge said. "Otherwise, we will be suffering like everybody else."

The restaurant already started serving food earlier this week. Auge said they're not letting the heat stop the fun.

"We get practice," Auge joked.

She believes it won't stop fairgoers, either.

"I think they'll probably be out here anyhow," Auge said. "Hopefully!"

The fair gates open at 7 a.m. Thursday and the heat advisory is expected to last until then.