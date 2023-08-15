Minnesota State Fair: Your complete 2023 guide to getting in, getting around, and getting deals

By Katie Fongvongsa, WCCO Intern

MINNEAPOLIS -- The 2023 Minnesota State Fair will mark its opening day on Aug. 24 and end on Labor Day, Sept. 4.

WCCO will be there at our booth at Nelson and Carnes avenues. Click here to learn more information about our booth and the fun new game "Plincco."

Below is everything else you need to know about getting to the fair, how to get around, and how to make sure you get the most bang for your buck.

How to get to the Minnesota State Fair

Parking and shuttle service are free at these 31 locations. However, if you are located farther out in the Twin Cities, the State Fair Express Bus service is operating with Metro Transit, Minnesota Valley Transit Authority, and SouthWest transit. Check this website for more information. If you are parking at the fairgrounds, it is first-come, first-serve. The lot rates are $20 for vehicles and $15 for motorcycles. The attendants will accept cash or credit/debit cards. Visit this site for a parking lot map.

For bicyclists, three free parking areas are available here. App-based ride services may drop off and pick up at the north and south ends of the fairgrounds. Taxis are also expected to be running and will operate out of Loop Gate No. 9. Find out more information here.

CBS

Daily schedule and hours of operation

Fairgoers looking for daily events to attend can find them here. Otherwise, if you are looking for food, beverages, merchandise, and deals, take a look at this website for food and this one for shops. The fair has released an app that can be used to search and find out all this information, instructions for downloading can be found here.

RELATED: Minnesota State Fair announces new foods for 2023

Also, if you are looking for an accessible way to get around, take a look at this guide. Momentum Refresh is accommodating its "first universal design mobile restroom" which is designed for easy accessibility and inclusivity. This restroom will be available on opening day and is open to staff and fairgoers.

Admissions

Aug. 24 - Sept. 3: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Labor Day: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Hours

Aug. 24 - Sept. 3: 7 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Labor Day: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.

To buy online tickets, the website launches at 6 a.m. and ends at 8 p.m., with the exception of Labor Day, which ends at 6 p.m. Barn hours are variable; check this site for specific hours.

(credit: CBS)

Saving your buck at the State Fair

Buy your tickets for the pre-fair discount admission price of $15. This could save you $3 off adult admission and $1 off seniors and kids. These may be purchased online or on the phone at 1-800-514-3849.

Children age 4 and under are always free. Mighty Midway and Kidway ride and game tickets are $20 for a 25-ticket Fun Card.

You may also purchase all of these items and a Blue Ribbon Bargain Book at the fairgrounds or some Cub locations until August 23.

Regular admission prices are $18 for adults (13-64), $16 for seniors (65+), and $16 for kids (5-12). Mighty Midway and Kidway tickets are $1 per ticket, $30 for 33 tickets, and $60 for 70 tickets during the fair. The Blue Ribbon Bargain Book is $5 and can be bought at the State FairWear Gift Shops and Bargain Book & State Fair Poster Carts. About 100 coupons are included in this book, with at least 30% off food, merchandise, and attractions. You may preview the book at this site.

Special deal days

On opening day, these discounts can be applied to admission tickets when bought at the gate. Adult tickets are $16, and seniors' and kids' tickets are $13. Monday, Aug. 28 and Thursday, Aug. 31 are declared Seniors Days, during which the $13 admission ticket rule applies again.

Tuesday, Aug. 29 will mark Military Appreciation Day. Active military and family, retired and veteran military, and their spouses can purchase tickets for $13 at the gate if they provide military documentation.

Kids Days are on Wednesday, Aug. 30 and Monday, Sept. 4. Tickets bought at the gate will cost $13.

Also, vendors will host deals for all visitors on these special deals days. Those participating are expected to have signage and can be found in the Deals, Drawings & Giveaways Guide. Last chance deals will occur on closing day, Sept. 4. Plus, each of the days above will have deals for the Mighty Midway and Kidway. Early Bird specials close at 1 p..m. on Aug. 25, Aug. 28, Aug. 31, and Sept. 1.

(credit: CBS)

Free entertainment, exhibits and attractions

If you are looking for something new experiences at the fair, you can find those here. Live music will continue each day at the fair, look here for more information on which artists or bands are playing. For families, the fair has posted a kids guide. Whether you want to take photos, need some extra cash, or can't find something- the amenities FAQ is available here.

The daily parade begins at 2 p.m. and features high school marching bands. Also, there are multiple-day sponsors which can be found at the corner of Wright Avenue and Underwood Street. When planning to stay until the evening, nightly fireworks will go off at the fairgrounds.

The Great Minnesota Get-Together has everything you may need for free while you are there. Check the fair website for additional information including free trolley rides, information booths, daily schedules and ID wristbands for children, free Wi-Fi, and first aid.