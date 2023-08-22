Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather Alert: Excessive heat warning for southern half of Minnesota starts Tuesday

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from Aug. 22, 2023
NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from Aug. 22, 2023 02:52

MINNEAPOLIS -- Tuesday and Wednesday will be NEXT Weather Alert days due to extreme heat.

An excessive heat warning will take effect for the southern half of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, at 11 a.m. Tuesday. That warning will be in place until 10 p.m. Wednesday. A heat advisory will be in effect for the same time period in central Minnesota.

2d782da14b858450cae00926f00b6768.jpg
WCCO

Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s both days, with the metro reaching about 97. It's possible the Twin Cities will set daily record highs. Dew points are going to be in the 70s both days, as well, pushing heat indices well above 100. For context, dew points that high are typical in areas like Florida and New Orleans.

These are going to be the hottest feeling days of the year and potentially the hottest feeling days since 2012, WCCO's Katie Steiner said.

MORE: Salvation Army cooling centers will be open during extreme heat

When the Minnesota State Fair kicks off Thursday, temperatures will be slightly cooler, but still in the 90s, and the humidity will drop a bit, too.

A cold front will come through Thursday night, paving the way for a beautiful weekend with highs in the 80s and plenty of sunshine.

First published on August 22, 2023 / 5:28 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.