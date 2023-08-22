NEXT Weather Alert: Excessive heat warning for southern half of Minnesota starts Tuesday

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from Aug. 22, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS -- Tuesday and Wednesday will be NEXT Weather Alert days due to extreme heat.

An excessive heat warning will take effect for the southern half of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, at 11 a.m. Tuesday. That warning will be in place until 10 p.m. Wednesday. A heat advisory will be in effect for the same time period in central Minnesota.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s both days, with the metro reaching about 97. It's possible the Twin Cities will set daily record highs. Dew points are going to be in the 70s both days, as well, pushing heat indices well above 100. For context, dew points that high are typical in areas like Florida and New Orleans.

These are going to be the hottest feeling days of the year and potentially the hottest feeling days since 2012, WCCO's Katie Steiner said.

MORE: Salvation Army cooling centers will be open during extreme heat

When the Minnesota State Fair kicks off Thursday, temperatures will be slightly cooler, but still in the 90s, and the humidity will drop a bit, too.

A cold front will come through Thursday night, paving the way for a beautiful weekend with highs in the 80s and plenty of sunshine.