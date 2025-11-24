Winter weather can lead to challenging road conditions. Here are tips to stay safe.

After months of clear pavement and summer sunshine, Minnesota's first snowfall of the year is expected on Tuesday.

The season's first will bring slick roads, slower commutes and a spike in crashes.

At Twin Cities Transport and Recovery, crews are preparing for what they say will be a very hectic day or two.

John Grindeland, director of operations at Twin Cities Transport and Recovery, says every single snow event ends with someone crashing into their tow trucks.

"It is always important to slow down during regular conditions, heightened when it's slippery and there is snowfall," Grindeland said.

Last winter in the Twin Cities, a car slid right onto the back of a tow truck that was responding to a crash. No one was hurt. That's why Grindeland is asking drivers to slow down and move over to protect workers.

To understand how to avoid becoming the next person to call for a tow, WCCO went to Dakota County Technical College where Defensive Driving Instructor Harvey Biron teaches drivers how to handle tough conditions on the roadway.

"Speed is the biggest hamper when roads change out there," Biron said. "People need to realize they need to dial back their speed and dial back following distance."

The college, located in Rosemount, Minnesota, holds defensive driving classes year-round on the school's 2.8-mile defensive driving course.

Biron's advice for drivers is to slow down and give at least seven seconds of following distance. For anyone sliding, he said to gently tap on the brakes instead of slamming them.

Defensive driving classes are open to the public, with the next class coming up Jan. 10. As of Monday night, registration is open.