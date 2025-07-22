Sen. John Hoffman calls daughter his "hero" in first interview since lawmaker shootings

A survivor of the Minnesota lawmaker attacks is speaking out in his first interview since the shootings that shocked the country.

Democratic state Sen. John Hoffman talked about the rehab process for him and his wife on "The Al Travis Show" Monday.

The Champlin lawmaker was released from the ICU two weeks ago. His wife, Yvette, is also still recovering.

The couple was shot 17 times by a man impersonating an officer at their front door, with their daughter Hope right beside them. The senator said her call to police likely saved lives.

"When she dialed 911, she was a hero, man," John Hoffman said. "There's people alive because of how she said, you know, something on 911 that was just, but she was, you know, very much in charge. Grateful, grateful for her big time."

Former President Joe Biden visits Sen. John Hoffman, his wife Yvette and daughter Hope at the hospital. Hoffman family

Vance Boelter is charged with shooting the Hoffmans and killing former Democratic Minnesota House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman inside her Brooklyn Park home. Her husband Mark was also killed, and their dog, Gilbert, was later euthanized for his gunshot injuries.

A special election is in the works to fill her seat, and Tuesday is the last day for candidates to file. Brooklyn Park Councilman Christian Eriksen announced his intention to run earlier this month. He was elected to the City Council in 2022.

Other DFL candidates include XP Lee and Erickson Saye. So far, there's at least one Republican candidate running, Ruth Bittner.

The special election will be held on Sept. 16.