Minnesota Senate ethics panel to hold hearing Wednesday over Sen. Nicole Mitchell's burglary charge

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota Senate ethics panel will hold a hearing Wednesday for DFL Sen. Nicole Mitchell, who is accused of breaking into a relative's home earlier this year.

Mitchell is charged with first-degree burglary for allegedly breaking into her stepmother's home in April. Investigators say she was trying to retrieve her late father's ashes and other items.

Mitchell insists she was trying to check on a loved one who had a health concern.

The Senate Subcommitee on Ethical Conduct is trying to determine whether to open a full investigation. The panel will meet at 11 a.m. In addition to filing an ethics complaint, Senate Republicans tried to expel Mitchell, but their motion failed, with Mitchell being the tiebreaking vote.

Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota DFL, as well as several Republicans, have called for Mitchell to resign. Mitchell's attorneys have repeatedly stated she intends to keep her Senate seat.

Mitchell was removed from her committee assignments and caucus meetings, but remained the key vote for Democrats to pass their agenda in the latest legislative session with their one-seat majority, including many last-minute end-of-session bills.

Mitchell, who has also been a TV meteorologist and a commander with the Air National Guard, was elected in 2022 and is in her first term.