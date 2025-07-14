Minnesota Sen. Nicole Mitchell's home burglary trial set to start Monday

What local attorneys think Minnesota Sen. Nicole Mitchell's odds are of winning her trial

The trial of a Democratic Minnesota state senator accused of burglarizing her stepmother's Detroit Lakes home is set to start with jury selection Monday.

Sen. Nicole Mitchell is facing charges of felony first-degree burglary and possession of burglary or theft tools for the alleged break-in on April 22, 2024.

Mitchell's trial was set to start on Jan. 27, but she successfully petitioned to delay proceedings until after the legislative session on June 16. Her trial was then delayed following the shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses.

In late May, Mitchell's legal team asked the judge to dismiss the burglary tool charge, which she was charged with via an amended complaint in February, claiming the prosecution's move to add the tool charge soon after the trial's delay was retaliatory in nature and violated her right to due process.

According to the criminal complaint, Mitchell's stepmother called 911 to report the burglary, and Detroit Lakes police arrived to see Mitchell fleeing to the basement.

Minnesota Sen. Nicole Mitchell speaks to the Minnesota Youth Council, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn.

Mitchell, who police say was dressed in black, allegedly told police she had entered the home to retrieve personal items connected to her recently deceased father after her stepmother cut off contact with her and other family members.

Charges say officers found a backpack with two laptops inside, a cellphone, Tupperware, items identifying Mitchell and a sock-covered flashlight.

"Clearly I'm not good at this," Mitchell allegedly told officers, according to court documents. "I know I did something bad."

Since she was first charged last year, Mitchell, a former TV meteorologist and Air National Guard commander, has survived multiple attempts by her Republican Senate colleagues to expel her from the Capitol.

The DFL Party, however, expelled Mitchell from her committee assignments and caucus meetings days after her arrest.

Criminal defense attorney Joe Tamburino, who is not involved in Mitchell's trial, said "it's going to be very difficult [for her] to win."

"Let's face it, according to what's in the complaint and what we imagine the prosecutor will prove at trial, is that she was found in the house at the very early morning hours, she was dressed in black and she was discovered by her stepmother and then supposedly she ran down to the basement, and then when the police got there, she made a number of incriminating statements," Tamburino said.

Twin Cities attorney Mike Bryant said he expects the longest part of the trial to be jury selection. If a jury can be picked in time, he expects the trial should wrap by the end of the week. Bryant also said he feels Mitchell will have to testify.

"Unless the state has a really super weak case that they can't prove anything, I think it's going to be one of those situations where the jury's going to want to hear from her," said Bryant.

