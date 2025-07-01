Many across Minnesota experiencing more damage to roofs due to high winds

Here are tips to minimize roof repair costs after wind damage

Here are tips to minimize roof repair costs after wind damage

Aside from Minnesota nice, the other local constant is wind.

Sean Lutgen, CEO of roofing company Lutgen Companies, says hail can weaken shingles which can cause leaks. He says the damage could be tricky to spot.

"Without getting up on the roof, it's hard to see on the actual shingle," said Lutgen. "If they are seeing damage to their vehicles, probably have damage to their roof."

While you pretty much have to spot hail damage from above, there are some ways to spot wind damage from the ground.

"Where the two ridges meet, there's a ridge cap that goes there. A lot of times we will see that as one of the first shingles that comes loose," said Lutgen.

If a shingle comes loose, that also can lead to leaking. However, Lutgen says if hat happens, you don't always have to replace the roof.

"You can just patch it in certain areas of the roof," said Lutgen.

The key is catching the damage early.

Lutgen said it's important to pay attention to what your roof looks like before there's any damage, getting a baseline and snapping some photos.

"Wind damage has been more prevalent the last 8-9 months, than in the last decade or so," said Lutgen.

Lutgen says catching damage early may also help decrease the amount you'll have to pay to get it fixed.