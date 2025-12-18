Minnesota road conditions worsening amid snow, wind and dropping temps

Road conditions across Minnesota are rapidly deteriorating as a winter storm moves through the state Thursday.

Northwestern Minnesota has seen the worst of the storm so far, with several state highways closed near the North Dakota border, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Many other roads in the region are partially or completely covered. A blizzard warning is in effect in that part of the state.

In the Twin Cities, most roads are at least partially covered as of 2:15 p.m., MnDOT said. Several crashes have already been reported in the metro.

South-central and southwestern Minnesota are seeing greatly reduced visibility.

WCCO

A NEXT Weather Alert is in effect Thursday. Though the storm isn't expected to leave behind impressive snow totals, wind and cold are combining to make for treacherous driving conditions.

The weather caused several schools across Minnesota to close or end classes early on Thursday.