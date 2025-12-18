Rain changing to snow as temps crash Thursday afternoon in Twin Cities

A strong, complex storm passing by the Twin Cities is bringing a few rain showers Thursday morning.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. for blowing snow and a flash freeze that will create icy roads.

A wind advisory is in effect from noon until 9 p.m. Thursday for gusts of up to 45 mph.

The conditions have led some schools, primarily in western Minnesota, to close or delay start times on Thursday.

After a brief lull, expect a round of snow showers late Thursday morning into the afternoon with an inch or less of accumulation.

Winds will gust up near 45 mph, which could lead to reduced visibility with the snow.

WCCO

Faster winds and 1-3 inches of snow will create blizzard conditions across northwestern Minnesota.

Temperatures fall all day from around 40 degrees in the morning to the teens by dinner, making for icy roads Thursday afternoon.

Wind chills drop below zero Thursday evening and will reach around minus 10 by Friday morning.

Friday starts cold, but quiet and calmer for all, but another fast clipper may throw a few snow showers across the metro Friday night.

Temps rebound back into the 20s late Friday and early Saturday before another dip into the teens and single digits Sunday.

Temperatures may warm back above freezing next week with no major storms on the horizon.

White Christmas chances in limbo given our already-dwindling existing snow pack.