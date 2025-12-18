Schools across Minnesota announce closures, delays ahead of winter storm

Several Minnesota schools have already closed on Thursday in anticipation of winter weather in the state, with many more planning to end classes early.

The Twin Cities are under a NEXT Weather Alert due to a strong, complex storm that may make the evening commute difficult. A winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. for blowing snow and a flash freeze that will create icy roads. A wind advisory is in effect from noon until 9 p.m. Thursday for gusts of up to 45 mph.

Most areas will see minor snow totals, including the metro, but drops in visibility, wind gusts and cold may cause issues for drivers.

Most of the closures announced so far are in western and central Minnesota, though some schools to the north and south are shutting down for the day, too.