Minnesota Republican Party launches recall election effort targeting all House Democrats boycotting the legislative session

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Republican Party launched a recall election effort this week targeting all House Democrats who are continuing to boycott session, which is now in its fourth week.

The Minnesota Constitution paves the way for recall petitions. In a news conference Tuesday, party officials said they've already begun collecting the requisite number of signatures in half of the 66 DFL-held districts to kick start what is a long, laborious process. And they intend to launch petitions in the remaining districts Tuesday so they can submit all of the documents to the secretary of state's office next week.

"We were hopeful that common sense would prevail and that these lawmakers would realize the gravity of their actions and that this recall wouldn't be necessary. But here we are," said Alex Plechash, chairman of the GOP. "Minnesota is in crisis."

State law requires 25 voters to sign on to the proposed recall petition before it is submitted. In some districts, the number of voters has far exceeded that, said Jennifer DeJournett, executive director of the party.

The secretary of state's office reviews the petitions and if it determines they're valid, the Supreme Court then determines if they meet the constitutional and statutory grounds for recall. The process from start to finish could take as long as 10 months, DeJournett added, but the party is confident their petitions pass muster and will advance.

The constitution states the grounds for recall are serious malfeasance or nonfeasance during the term of office in the performance of the duties of the office or conviction during the term of office of a serious crime. Officials argue the off-site secret swearing in ceremony of DFL lawmakers before session amounted to malfeasance and the failure of Democrats to show up to the capitol yet this year is nonfeasance.

"At the end of the day, Minnesotans deserve representation in their legislature. They deserve legislators who will go to work, and I am looking forward to Minnesota speaking loud and clear, telling their legislators to get to work," DeJournett told reporters.

Democrats have maintained their boycott is a parliamentary tactic to deny quorum so Republicans don't take control of the chamber with their one-seat advantage they have — at least for now until a special election for a Roseville seat happens in early March. Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday is expected to formally schedule that election.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the DFL Party characterized the recall effort as "desperate" and condemned Republicans for refusing to say whether they would unseat DFL Rep. Brad Tabke whom a judge determined the valid winner of a narrow House race. The issue is a sticking point for Democrats, they've said, that's kept them away from session so far.

"Republicans have wasted weeks trying to overturn an election that they lost so that they can seize power that Minnesotans didn't give them at the ballot box. Today's stunt shows how desperate they have become after the courts struck down their unlawful power grab and ruled that Rep. Tabke was duly elected by Shakopee voters," the spokesperson said.

WCCO reached out to the House DFL Campaign Committee for comment and has not yet heard back.

This story will be updated.

Note: The video above originally aired Jan. 30, 2025.