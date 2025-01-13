House Democrats take oath of office in secret 2 days before legislative session starts, sparking outrage

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota House Democrats took the oath of office early in a secret ceremony on Sunday, two days before the next session of the Legislature is set to start, the caucus said in a news release. It marks the latest twist in a bitter partisan power dispute that's intensified over the last week.

Democrats took that unprecedented step because of their plans to boycott the first day of session in an effort to keep Republicans from organizing as a majority and taking control of the chamber with their one-seat advantage. A once 67 to 67 tied chamber now favors the GOP — at least temporarily — due to a special election for a vacancy in a Roseville-area seat, following a judge's ruling that he violated state law by not living in the district before the election.

Minnesota House

Lawmakers normally swear in on the first day, but DFL lawmakers did so early, they said, to deny Republicans the requisite number of members present to conduct House business — known as a quorum. Both parties are at odds over what constitutes a quorum: Republicans say it's 67 because of the vacancy, while Democrats believe it's 68 because there are 134 seats in the House.

Republicans swiftly condemned the decision, and neither caucus has the same interpretation of the statute regarding the process of organizing the legislature on the first day and taking the oath of office. The law says in part: "As each [legislative district] is called, the persons claiming to be members from each shall present their certificates to be filed. All whose certificates are so presented shall then stand and be sworn."

"State law is clear: swearing in happens at noon on the day the legislature convenes; any attempt to subvert that is illegitimate," said GOP House Speaker-designate Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring. "This move is a slap in the face to the institution and to every voter who expects their elected officials to act in good faith and uphold the integrity of the legislative process. Minnesotans sent us here to govern, not to play political games. I am calling on the governor to call out this outrageous stunt and tell his party to do their jobs by showing up on Tuesday."

Rep. Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, the DFL's speaker-designate, said that despite the latest rift, she is hopeful the parties can agree to a power-sharing agreement they were working towards before that judge's ruling upended negotiations.

She also left open the possibility that they won't act on their plans to not show up to the Capitol on Tuesday.

"Denial of quorum is a legitimate parliamentary tactic. Michigan House Republicans used the same tactic in December 2024. In the event Democrats choose to deny quorum, we wanted to be sure to have all our members properly and legally sworn in and we did that this evening," she said in a statement late Sunday.

During an interview on MPR News on Monday, Hortman acknowledged taking the oath of office en masse has not happened before, but noted that some lawmakers in the past have not been present for the first day of session and were sworn in at a different time.

Senior District Court Judge Kevin Burke administered the oath to the members at the Minnesota History Center on Sunday, the House Democrats said.

This story is developing and will be updated.