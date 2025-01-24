Minnesota Supreme Court rules in favor of DFL's argument that House lacks quorum

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Supreme Court has sided with Democrats in an ongoing power struggle with Republicans.

The justices, in a written ruling released Friday afternoon, agreed with House Democratic leaders and Secretary of State Steve Simon who argued that a quorum in the House was 68 members under the state constitution, not the 67 that Republicans claimed. The Supreme Court cited an article in the Minnesota Constitution as part of their reasoning.

The House GOP holds a 67-66 majority pending a special election to fill an empty seat that's expected around March 11. House Democrats have stayed away from the Capitol all session to deny Republican lawmakers a quorum and keep them from acting on that advantage, but the GOP have gone on with organizing the House as a majority anyways.

Rep. Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring, responded to Friday's ruling by calling on Democrats to stop delaying the legislative session.

"This decision drives home the fact that House Democrats are disrespecting not just their own constituents, but the entire state of Minnesota by refusing to do their jobs. House Republicans will be showing up to work on Monday — it's time for the Democrats' walkout to end and for the legislature to get on with its work," Demuth said.

Rep. Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, hopes the ruling provides a path forward for both parties.

"Now that it is clear Republicans must work with Democrats for the House to operate, I am hopeful we will be able to shortly negotiate an acceptable path forward. We're ready to roll up our sleeves and return to the negotiating table immediately," Hortman said.

House Democratic leaders had expressed hope before the ruling that a win for them would incentivize their GOP counterparts to negotiate a power-sharing agreement similar to one that they agreed to after the November election when it looked like the House would be tied 67-67 when the Legislature convened its 2025 session Jan. 14.

That agreement collapsed after a Ramsey County judge ruled that the Democratic winner of a Roseville-area seat didn't live in his district and was ineligible. That gave Republicans a temporary one-seat majority. The eventual special election to fill the seat is expected to restore the tie because it's a heavily Democratic district. In the meantime, Republicans have pressed forward with electing their top leader as speaker, introducing legislation and holding hearings.

House Democrats have also said they won't return to the Capitol until Republicans promise not to refuse to seat Democratic Rep. Brad Tabke, of Shakopee, who won reelection by just 14 votes in a swing district where the GOP would stand a good chance of winning a low-turnout special election. Republicans have refused to give that assurance, even though a Scott County judge declared Tabke the legal winner. Denying Tabke his seat would lock in the GOP majority at least until that seat could be filled.

Note: The above video first aired on Jan. 23, 2025

contributed to this report.