Judge rules DFL Rep. Tabke's win in Shakopee House race is valid in missing ballots case

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — DFL Rep. Brad Tabke's narrow victory in a Twin Cities suburb House district is valid and there should be no special election for the seat, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Incumbent Tabke defeated GOP challenger Aaron Paul by 14 votes in November and there was a recount that upheld his win. However, during the election, 20 missing ballots from one precinct were mistakenly tossed in the trash, election officials said, prompting Republicans to file an election contest seeking a new election for the seat.

Voters linked to the ballots at issue testified during a two-day trial who they voted for; six of them said under oath that they voted for Tabke while six others said they voted for Paul.

Tabke's attorney said voters' sworn statements provided evidence that the outcome of the election remains unchanged, but Republicans argued the error was a "deliberate, serious, and material violation of Minnesota election law" that would require a new election.

In her ruling Tuesday morning, Perzel determined that Tabke "remains the candidate with the most votes legally cast in the 2024 General Election" and that "the election is not invalid."

"Paul has not proven by the greater weight of the evidence a deliberate, serious and material violation of election law that had an effect on the outcome of the election," a judge wrote.

All of this comes as Republicans and Democrats are in a power dispute. The GOP has a one-seat majority in the House, at least until Jan. 28, when there's a special election for a Roseville-area seat that was at the center of another court challenge. In that case, the judge ruled the DFL winner was barred from taking the oath of office because he did not live in the district. The vacancy breaks up the partisan tie voters delivered after November's election and gives Republicans an edge.

But the judge's ruling in the Tabke case could still have an impact on the balance of power in the state House. That's because the Minnesota constitution gives power to the legislature to "judge the election returns and eligibility of its own members." It's why DFL leaders say they will boycott the first day of the legislative session if Republicans proceed with their plans to act on their one-seat majority—they fear the GOP with its 67-to-66 advantage will vote to remove Tabke from the House.

Republican Leader Lisa Demuth in a statement said the chamber would consider its options.

"The underlying facts of the case remain unchanged: there were 20 ballots destroyed in a race decided by just 14 votes. The judge relies on testimony from voters, while downplaying the inconsistencies and lack of absolute certainty that the correct set of voters was identified," she said.

"Furthermore, allowing this decision to stand would set the precedent moving forward that voters must violate their fundamental right to a secret ballot in order to clear up cases where ballots are destroyed, and may increase the likelihood of bad actors choosing to destroy certain sets of ballots in tight races," she continued. "Ultimately the Minnesota Constitution is clear that 'Each house shall be the judge of the election returns and eligibility of its own members.' We will evaluate this lengthy ruling and consider options in the coming days."

House Democrats have said removing Tabke despite a judge saying the election was valid would be an unprecedented decision.

"It's outrageous that they're trying to use this two week, one-vote edge that they have to potentially kick out duly elected members and seize control for two years, which would completely ignore the will of the voters," Hortman told reporters Monday.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Note: The video above originally aired on Jan. 12, 2025.