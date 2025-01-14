Minnesota legislative session set for bitter beginning Tuesday

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Legislature is set to convene for its next session on Tuesday amid partisan turmoil in the House that could endanger a timely start for the chamber.

Court challenges, power disputes and threats of a boycott by Democrats deepened a rift between both parties over the last few weeks and it's unclear if leaders can bridge the divides before lawmakers gavel in at noon.

House Democrats have said they would not show up on the first day and those following in an effort to deny Republicans, through a parliamentary tactic, the chance to organize as a majority with the one-seat edge they have — at least for now. A once 67 to 67 tied chamber now favors the GOP due to a special election scheduled two weeks from now for a vacancy in a Roseville-area seat, following a judge's ruling that he did not live in the district at the time of the election.

The DFL caucus took the unprecedented step on Sunday of holding a private swearing-in ceremony with their members at the Minnesota History Center out of public view in order to act on their plans of denying quorum — the minimum number of members needed to transact legislative business — on the first day.

Democrats and Republicans are at odds over what that threshold is and both accuse the other of illegitimate power grabs.

GOP Leader Lisa Demuth and Republicans condemned that step and she said it "tainted" 11th-hour negotiations of finding a power sharing agreement, which Democrats want in writing before they show up to the capitol.

"I think that is incredibly disrespectful to the constituents, to the voters and the people of Minnesota, and to the House of Representatives as an institution," Demuth said.

DFL Leader Melissa Hortman said on WCCO Radio Tuesday that she and Demuth met until midnight as the Brooklyn Park Democrat tried to strike a deal with Republicans that they would honor once the power imbalance ends and a tie returns.

With hours to go before session, they had not found any agreement, though they are meeting once again later Tuesday morning.

"It's more likely than not that we won't be there, but still just hopeful for a breakthrough in negotiations," Hortman said.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Senate is likely headed for a smooth start, after leaders in both parties struck a power-sharing deal after the death of DFL Sen. Kari Dziedizic late last month. That shifted the DFL's one-seat majority to an equally split chamber. Their agreement has the DFL and GOP co-governing until someone else fills the seat following the special election in two weeks

This story is developing and will be updated.