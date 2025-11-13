Minnesota representatives vote along party lines in government shutdown vote

Minnesota members of the House of Representatives voted along party lines Wednesday night in the bid to end the longest government shutdown in history.

The deal to end the 43-day shutdown started to coalesce over the weekend, when eight moderate Senate Democrats struck a deal with Senate Majority Leader John Thune and tipped the scales to pass a continuing resolution. The agreement guarantees a vote in December on Affordable Care Act tax credits, which was a center point of the dispute between Democrats and Republicans. It also includes a trio of full-year funding bills and the reversal of all government layoffs that happened during the shutdown.

The Minnesota Democratic delegation denounced the compromise, outraged that they didn't make headway on health care affordability. Most Senate Republicans say they will oppose any extension on the health insurance tax credits.

On Sunday, the two Minnesota senators — also Democrats — decried the deal, with Sen. Tina Smith calling it a "mistake."

Rep. Ilhan Omar said the legislation "fails to meet the moment" and added that it was "shameful" that Minnesotans would see their premiums increase.

Rep. Kelly Morrison agreed, calling the bill a "complete nonstarter."

"In just a few weeks, millions of Americans won't be able to afford their health care, and Republicans have refused to come to the negotiating table to prevent this from happening. Addressing the affordability crisis should be our top priority – but this bill does nothing to lower health care costs," she said.

Without the extension of the tax credit, the state's Department of Commerce says that 90,000 Minnesotans will see an increase in their premiums, largely impacting farmers, small business owners and early retirees. Rates for Minnesotans covered through the individual market could see a rate hike of 21.5% and those in small group plans will see their costs rise by 14.2% in 2026.

"So now, my constituents are going to have to choose between heating their homes, feeding their families, or taking their children to the doctor. It's a terrible deal for the American people," Rep. Betty McCollum said.

Rep. Angie Craig added that "it's past time for us to lower costs for working folks in this country, and this bill doesn't do that."

Minnesota's Republican members of Congress however, tried to pin the blame for the six-week shutdown on Democrats, and supported reopening the government.

"Today, Republicans did what's best for the American people by voting — once again — to fund the government and end the needless Democrat shutdown," said Rep. Tom Emmer.

Throughout the duration of the shutdown, the Bipartisan Policy Center said at least 670,000 federal employees were furloughed, with 730,000 federal employees working without pay.

Some of those workers included air traffic controllers, leading to the Federal Aviation Administration cutting airline capacity by 10% at "high-volume" areas, including Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Delta CEO Ed Bastian said Thursday morning that he expects air travel to return to normal by the weekend, and has "no concerns" for Thanksgiving travel.

"Today's vote finally ends the Democrats' needless shutdown and the politically motivated pain they inflicted on the American people. It's now up to Congress to finish the job by delivering a long-term budget that strengthens our national security, supports rural communities, and restores confidence in how Washington does business," said Rep. Brad Finstad.

Rep. Pete Stauber said he was "proud" to vote to reopen the government. Rep. Michelle Fischbach also voted to end the shutdown.

One of the consequences of the federal shutdown deal could be the decimation of Minnesota's budding hemp industry, according to lobbyists. THC would be limited to 0.4 milligrams per container, though many products on shelves currently contain 5 milligrams per serving.