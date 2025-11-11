Bill to end government shutdown would be "decimation" for Minnesota hemp THC businesses, breweries, lobbyist says

There's an unexpected consequence inside the deal to end the federal government shutdown: making hemp products illegal.

At Surdyk's in northeast Minneapolis, THC drinks stand out for their popularity.

"There's teas, there's ones that are more like soda," said co-owner Melissa Surdyk

The drinks make up for 10% of sales at her liquor and cheese shop, according to Surdyk.

"It's a product that we want to continue to have on our shelves and offer to customers, and you know, give them what they want and what they're asking for," Surdyk said.

As part of the Senate compromise to end the government shutdown, THC would be limited to 0.4 milligrams per container.

For perspective, products at Surdyk's contain 5 milligrams per serving and 10 milligrams for two servings.

Bob Galligan, director of government and industry relations for the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild, is a lobbyist for well over 100 Minnesota craft breweries, most of which, he said, have turned to THC as consumers drink less alcohol.

"To have it go through an appropriations bill where there is no discussion on the policy is rather frustrating," Galligan said. "The language as it stands right now, if it were to go through, decimation is a pretty accurate word."

Galligan believes the 0.4 milligram amount was chosen since it's imperceptible to the human body.

"I think a lot of the success we've seen through those beverages is partly due because of the low potency. Having said that, 0.4 is not a potency," Galligan said. "No one is going to be buying that, and because nobody would buy that, no one would be making that."

It would effectively be a hemp-derived THC ban, which would impact people like Caitlyn Bartel, who said she uses the drinks to help with her glaucoma. She believes cutting hemp would have far-reaching impacts.

"It will affect a lot of people, even just financially and mentally," Bartel said.

A spokesperson for Minnesota's Office of Cannabis Management told us they are monitoring what passes and, "Once there is clarity on language, we will work with the Attorney General's Office and the Legislature to understand and address any impacts."

If passed by the Senate, the ban wouldn't take effect for a year.