Minnesota Sens. Klobuchar, Smith condemn government shutdown deal

Eight Democratic senators joined most of the Senate Republicans late Sunday night to advance a short-term funding bill that could bring an end to the longest government shutdown in history.

But the two Minnesota senators — also Democrats — decried the deal, with Sen. Tina Smith calling it a "mistake."

"I will not support this bill that completely fails to help Americans afford their health care," Smith wrote on social media. "Trump and Republicans more than doubled American's health care premiums. And for 40 days they have refused to lift a finger to do a thing about it. In fact, they've made it worse, by taking food away from kids. Allowing this to pass is a mistake."

Fourteen previous Senate votes fell short of the 60 needed to move legislation forward. The major sticking point was the extension of the health insurance tax credits under the Affordable Care Act, which are set to expire at the end of the year.

"Lowering costs is the top priority for the American people. I voted against this budget bill because it does not prevent health insurance premiums from doubling for so many Americans," said Sen. Amy Klobuchar. "The President and Congressional Republicans should have come to the table to work with us to lower these costs. In every other budget impasse or shutdown there were negotiations and compromise with the White House. I am committed to lowering health care costs and will do everything I can to get this done."

The breakthrough vote passed 60-40 on Sunday, with eight Democrats joining all but one Republican. The resolution does not guarantee that the health care subsidies will be extended. It does include three longer-term appropriations bills and ensures that federal workers receive back pay.

As part of the deal, Senate Republicans promised to hold a vote at a future date on extending the health insurance tax credits, though most of them say they will oppose any extension.

House Speaker Mike Johnson called on members to return "right now" to Capitol Hill.