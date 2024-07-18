Which Minnesota players made ESPN's top 100 athletes of the 21st century?

MINNEAPOLIS — Ranking the 100 greatest athletes of the 21st century is no easy feat, but ESPN took the task and boldly ran with it.

The full list is finally out, and Minnesota's sports teams earned some deserved representation, including one hometown hero in the top 25 and another just outside it.

Here are all of the Minnesota athletes on ESPN's list.

Kevin Garnett JUDY GRIESEDIECK/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Kevin Garnett, No. 23

Though he's the greatest player in Timberwolves history, ESPN seems more enamored of his time with the Boston Celtics. The list does note his only MVP award came with the Wolves, but his championship season in Boston and subsequent, iconic exclamation of "Anything is possible!" are what cemented Garnett's placement. His heart, though, lies with Minneapolis — we know so because he said as much during his Hall of Fame induction speech.

Randy Moss Star Tribune via Getty Images

Randy Moss, No. 27

The speedy 6-foot-4-inch receiver makes the list because "the league had never before seen a player like Moss," ESPN said. They note the invention of the phrase "You got Mossed," which refers to a receiver jumping over a defensive back to snag a catch and is still in use today. Moss, like Garnett, arguably had his greatest success elsewhere — though he never won a championship — but he'll always be remembered as a Viking.

Lindsay Whalen #13 and Maya Moore #23 of the Minnesota Lynx celebrate winning against the Los Angeles Sparks in Game Five of the WNBA Finals on October 4, 2017 at Williams in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Hannah Foslien / Getty Images

Maya Moore, No. 36

The longtime Lynx forward was the centerpiece of the team's glory years — they went to the WNBA Finals in six of her eight seasons and won four titles. She was also part of a powerhouse UConn team in college. She left the Lynx early to help free the wrongfully convicted Jonathan Irons, whom she would later marry. Though she earns the spot with her stellar play alone, her social justice work may be equally admirable.

The rest of the list

The No. 1 athlete, according to ESPN? Olympian Michael Phelps, with his record 28 medals (23 gold).

Longtime Vikings bugbear Aaron Rodgers came in at No. 91 on the list. Though his last couple of years have been more noteworthy for non-football reasons (see: ayahuasca, COVID denial and vice presidential run rumors), there was a time when Rodgers had a case as the greatest quarterback to ever do it.

Alex Rodriguez, MLB legend and would-be (maybe?) Timberwolves majority owner landed 43rd, though it's doubtful ESPN considered his ownership saga in the rankings.