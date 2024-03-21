Minnesota Lynx set to retire Maya Moore's jersey this season

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota Lynx legend is set to be enshrined in the rafters of Target Center this summer.

Maya Moore's No. 23 jersey will be retired Aug. 24 when the Lynx host the Indiana Fever, the team announced Thursday.

"I am so excited to be able to come back to connect, celebrate and remember so many of the special memories I was able to be a part of with this Lynx family," Moore said. "I'm still so amazed at what we were able to accomplish as a group and even more amazed at how well we did it together!"

LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 24: Maya Moore #23 of the Minnesota Lynx stands on the court during her team's game against the Las Vegas Aces at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on June 24, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lynx won 88-73. Sam Wasson / Getty Images

Moore officially announced her retirement last year, but she last played in 2018. She spent her entire career in Minnesota and is first in franchise history in points per game, total steals and three-pointers made. She won four championships with the Lynx, was named MVP in 2014 and made the WNBA's 2021 list of the top 25 players of all time.

Moore stepped away from the game to help free Jonathan Irons, a wrongfully convicted Missouri man whom she later married.

In December, Moore was announced as a member of the 2024 Women's Basketball Hall of Fame class.

Years after she left the game, Moore is still inspiring the next generation. She paid Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark a visit before Clark's record-breaking performance earlier this month. Clark said she was "fangirling" over Moore's surprise visit.

Moore is the fifth Lynx player to have her jersey retired, after Lindsay Whalen (13), Rebekkah Brunson (32), Seimone Augustus (33) and Sylvia Fowles (34).

Note: The video above originally aired in June 2023.