Jesse Ventura reportedly a "top" contender to be RFK Jr.'s running mate

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura is at the top of one presidential hopeful's list for a running mate, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is running for president on the independent ticket, says that his top choices for a running mate include Ventura and NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Stefanie Spear, a campaign spokesperson, confirmed the report and said there are other names on Kennedy's short list.

Rodgers, the longtime Green Bay Packers quarterback who now plays for the New York Jets, shares Kennedy's distrust of vaccine mandates and, like Kennedy, is a fixture on anti-establishment podcasts.

Kennedy says he has been "in touch" with Ventura since a campaign event last month in Arizona, according to the NYT.

Ventura has not commented on the possibility of serving as Kenendy's running mate, but said in an interview four months ago that he would consider an offer to serve on Kennedy's ticket.

Former Governor Jesse Ventura spoke at the bill signing event after Gov. Tim Walz legalized recreational marijuana in Minnesota with the stroke of a pen on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn. Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via Getty Images

In 2020, Ventura considered a presidential run, tweeting that he was "testing the waters" and if he were going to run for president, the Green party would be his first choice.

"I'm an independent. I'm not a Democrat or a Republican because I know they're not the solution," Ventura said.

Ventura did not end up running due to the timing of when the party would select a nominee. However, he did encourage voters to elect a third-party candidate.

That wasn't the first time Ventura hinted at a possible presidential bid — he also considered a run in 2016.

Ventura was the surprise winner of 1998's gubernatorial race, with Ventura running as a Reform Party candidate against Democrat Skip Humphrey III and Republican Norm Coleman. Ventura was Minnesota's independent governor from 1999 to 2003.

Kennedy, a scion of one of the nation's most prominent political families, has focused on getting access to the ballot, an expensive and time-consuming process that he has said will require him to collect more than a million signatures in a state-by-state effort.

Independent Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during a campaign rally at Legends Event Center on December 20, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Rebecca Noble / Getty Images

Many states require independent candidates to name a running mate before they can seek access to the ballot, a factor driving the early push for Kennedy to make a pick. Major party candidates generally don't pick vice presidential nominees until closer to their summer conventions.

Kennedy is a lawyer and environmental activist who has become a leading figure in the movement that rejects the scientific consensus around vaccines. and a vocal critic of the public health establishment.

After originally running as a Democrat, he refocused his efforts around an independent campaign last year, spooking loyalists of both Donald Trump and Joe Biden, who worry he'll pick up supporters who would otherwise back one of the major party candidates.