Nearly $400K in lottery prizes won this weekend in Minnesota

Wildfire smoke continues to plague Minnesota, and more headlines

Wildfire smoke continues to plague Minnesota, and more headlines

Wildfire smoke continues to plague Minnesota, and more headlines

Some Minnesota lottery players won nearly $400,000 this weekend.

State lottery officials say Inver Grove Heights' The Corner Store sold a North 5 ticket worth $276,186.

Two $50,000 Powerball tickets were also sold at Newport's Winners Corner in Newport and Burnsville's Shooters Billiard Club & Cafe.

Winners have one year to claim their prizes, and due to a state law signed in 2021, they can opt out of being publicly identified if they win more than $10,000.

Minnesota has had its share of big wins this year. In early January, two Millionaire Raffle tickets were sold in Tracy and Nowthen. Weeks later, someone bought a Progressive Print-N-Play ticket worth $436,015 in North St. Paul.

In February, someone bought a Powerball ticket in Lake City worth $94,949 on the same weekend another lucky customer won a $50,000 Powerball jackpot in Hastings. And in March, a North 5 ticket worth $137,742 was sold in Maple Grove.

In last year's general election, Minnesotans voted overwhelmingly in favor of maintaining the policy of placing 40% of all Minnesota Lottery proceeds into the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund. In January, it was announced $1.2 million of those funds would go to the University of Minnesota's College of Veterinary Medicine for avian influenza research.

If you or someone you know struggles with playing responsibly, the Minnesota Department of Human Services has resources available. Call 800-333-HOPE for free, confidential information and referral to services in your area or visit getgamblinghelp.com.