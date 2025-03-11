Winning lottery ticket worth over $100K sold in Maple Grove
A Minnesota lottery player won big after purchasing a ticket in the Twin Cities.
A North 5 ticket worth $137,742 was sold in Maple Grove at a Speedway on Upland Lane North, according to the Minnesota Lottery. The gas station gets a $1,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
The winner will not be publicly identified unless they choose to be.
All lottery prizes over $50,000 must be claimed at the Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville. Players have a year to claim their prizes.
The North 5 is drawn every day of the week, with jackpots starting at $25,000 and growing until someone wins. Late last month, someone purchased a winning North 5 ticket at a Kwik Trip in Lake City worth $94,949.
Last November, voters in Minnesota overwhelmingly approved a ballot measure to continue using lottery money to protect the environment. Earlier this year, Gov. Tim Walz approved more than a million dollars of that money to go towards avian influenza research.