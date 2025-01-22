Lotto ticket worth nearly half a million sold in North St. Paul

Portion of Minnesota Lottery proceeds to go to bird flu research

Portion of Minnesota Lottery proceeds to go to bird flu research

NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. — One Twin Cities resident is starting off 2025 with a big win thanks to the Minnesota Lottery.

A Progressive Print-N-Play ticket worth $436,015 was sold in North St. Paul, according to the lottery. The winner's identity will remain secret unless they choose to publicly reveal their win.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Holiday station on Margaret Street North.

A $50,000 Powerball ticket was also recently sold in St. Michael, the lottery said.

Both big winners will need to claim their prizes in person at the Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville.

Earlier this year, two million-dollar tickets were sold in Tracy and Nowthen.

Last November, voters in Minnesota overwhelmingly approved a ballot measure to continue using lottery money to protect the environment. Earlier this month, Gov. Tim Walz approved more than a million dollars of that money to go towards avian influenza research.