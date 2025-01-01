Minnesota Lottery announces winning numbers for Minnesota Millionaire Raffle

MINNEAPOLIS — Two Minnesotans are waking up a million dollars richer on New Year's Day.

Two Minnesota Millionaire Raffle players bought $1 million-winning tickets in Nowthen and Tracy, the Minnesota Lottery announced Wednesday.

The lottery said 800,000 people bought Minnesota Millionaire Raffle Tickets, which went on sale Oct. 22 and sold out in 15 days — the fastest sellout in the game's history.

In addition to the new millionaires, there were five $100,000 winners, five $50,000 winners and five $25,000 winners. All of the prizes are large enough to necessitate claiming them in person at the Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville.

The stores that sold the million-dollar tickets — Bill's Superette in Nowthen and Casey's General Store in Tracy — each earned a $5,000 reward.

The winning numbers for the Minnesota Millionaire Raffle can be found on the lottery's website.